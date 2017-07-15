Cloud phenomenon highlighted at gallery

AWE INSPIRING: This image inspired artist Margaret Bennett to develop the concept for the exhibition.

WARWICK Art Galllery will present an ambitious collaborative exhibition this July and August, titled Morning Glory.

The exhibition is an artistic response to a spectacular cloud phenomenon that attracts international visitors to the tiny town of Burketown each year called the Morning Glory.

Burketown is the only place in the world where you can predict that the 1000km long cloud roll will be likely to appear.

The cloud roll sits 100 to 200 metres above the ground and has inspired a textile artist, a photographer and a composer to create this immersive exhibition experience brought to Warwick specifically for this year's Jumpers and Jazz in July festival.

Photographer and pilot Al Sim admits to having a ten year obsession with the Morning Glory.

Also, Margaret Barnett will be presenting an artist's talk and exhibition tour during Jumpers and Jazz in July.

She is a specialist in the Shibori technique and has an endless enthusiasm for the semi arid and remote areas that she loves to visit. Join her free talk at Warwick Art Gallery on Sunday 23 July at 10 am.