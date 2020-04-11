Menu
LIGHT UP THE SKY: Wednesday night’s Supermoon captured by Twinstar Guesthouse & Observatory operators at Ballandean.
News

Clouds clear just in time for Supermoon magic

Saavanah Bourke
11th Apr 2020 5:00 PM
THE biggest and brightest moon we will see all year lit up the sky on Wednesday night.

Although the so-called “pink Supermoon” wasn’t actually pink, Ballandean’s Twinstar Guesthouse & Observatory operators Naomi Tanaka and Eiji Katowere were still able to capture an impressive shot, despite clouds hanging around.

“There were a lot of clouds hanging around in the sky but we managed to take this photograph with a small refractor around 9.30pm,” she said.

“We were lucky to be able to take this picture because soon after heavy low clouds rolled in and covered the entire sky.”

A Supermoon happens when the moon reaches the closest point to Earth in its 27-day orbit and it happens to be full, which occurs around once a year.

The moon was around 40,000km closer to Earth, and 20 per cent bigger in area and brightness.

Next year will be a year of three Supermoons with the first one lighting up the sky in April, 2021.

Stanthorpe Border Post

