SOCIAL NO MORE: Warwick Bowls Club members have been kept from the green for just the second time in the club’s history after the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
Sport

Club doors closed for only second time in history

Emily Clooney
7th Apr 2020 4:00 PM
LAWN BOWLS: There have been only two occasions the Warwick Bowls Club have closed their doors to members – once during the drought and now during the coronavirus pandemic.

Not even World Wars forced the game to cease according to club president Hewan Gibson.

“This has caught us all by surprise,” he said.

“I can only remember the one time during the drought when we had to stop playing because the green wasn’t good enough.

“I grew up during World War 2 and this is far worse conditions than living in the war, at least we could still have social interactions.”

Now, the doors have been closed for close to three weeks and won’t re-open to members until government regulations change.

The inability to play is set to be weighing on members according to Gibson, who said many used the game as an opportunity to socialise.

“I know the members pretty well and they’re all suffering,” he said.

“As old men, it was our one outlet to go and play twice a week and going down there and meeting your friends does make a difference.

“We’re all certainly affected by it, but we’ve not got much else to do.”

Despite the doors being closed to members, maintenance on the green is still taking place, with a group of dedicated volunteers actively working to maintain its standard.

“We haven’t got a paid green keeper, but these fellows are pretty devoted,” he said.

“We’re buying water in to keep it looking good.

“But you’ve got to do it with a bowling green, you’ve got to keep it in order.”

With three clubs calling the Rose City home, Gibson is hopeful each club will be able to successfully return after the shutdown.

“They’ve managed to get through the drought, all three of the clubs,” he said.

“We do have two too many clubs and it would be great if we could all get together.

“But we’re all old clubs; Warwick Bowls Club is over 100 years old and the other two would be close to 80-years.

“We all have the names of our winners and presidents around the walls, so no one wants to close.”

