Club gets ball rolling under new COVID rules

BOWLS EAGER TO PLAY: A small field of bowlers will return to the green on Saturday, an exciting move forward for Southern Cross Bowls Club (note, image taken prior to social distancing restrictions).

LAWN BOWLS: Strict regulations will guide the return of lawn bowls to the Rose City, and while not all clubs will reopen immediately others are eager to get things rolling.

The announcement from Bowls Queensland confirmed players could return to the green exclusively for rolls ups, with limited numbers and designated rules.

Southern Cross Bowls Club chairman Pat Gainey said while the restrictions would be limiting most members were eager to play again.

“It gives the older people a bit more exercise and gets them back out doing something they love,” he said.

“The clubhouse itself won’t be open.

“But just to get things rolling again and get people back on the green.”

Southern Cross will play on Thursdays and Saturdays and roll ups can include no more than 10 people at any one time.

Players must handle their own balls and there can only be four people on the rink at a time.

It’s been an unusual seven weeks according to Gainey, who said it was likely the longest most had gone without being around the club.

“It’s strange to go down and have no one there,” he said.

“Someone used to be down there nearly every day.

“It’ll be strange to come back with all the rules and regulations, but I think it’ll work if we follow them completely.”

While the club still won’t be able to hold competitions, Gainey said the roll up will be an opportunity to practise after several weeks off.

“Competitions are taken very seriously at times,” he said.

“We have a lot of fun and when we play other clubs, a lot of people look forward to it.

“But the roll ups will be a good way to start things rolling, and we can see what each stage brings.”