CLUB SPIRIT: Rats set sights on fundraising goal

Warwick Water Rats player Jackson Frawley passes in the match against Toowoomba Bears in Downs Rugby Super Saturday B-grade semi-finals at Gold Park, Saturday, September 26, 2020. Picture: Kevin Farmer

Warwick Water Rats player Jackson Frawley passes in the match against Toowoomba Bears in Downs Rugby Super Saturday B-grade semi-finals at Gold Park, Saturday, September 26, 2020. Picture: Kevin Farmer

RUGBY: After triumphing in a season of struggle, the Warwick Water Rats are now leading the way in raising awareness and funds for men’s mental health in the community.

Several of the club’s members are participating in this year’s Movember challenge, with all funds dedicated to projects for prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and men’s mental health.

Whether they’re growing a mo or taking on a fitness challenge, the five Water Rats participants have raised nearly half of their $1000 goal in just four days.

Club secretary and Movember participant Tess Enchelmaier said breaking down the stigma around men’s mental health was a key part of the sports club’s culture.

“There’s a lot of mental health stuff that isn’t talked about, especially in rugby, because they’re supposed to be big tough men who don’t talk about their feelings,” she said.

“The men couldn’t have won the premiership or anything like that without supporting each other, and we wanted to move that off the field and continue it.

“Queensland Rugby Union has been pushing a lot of mental health stuff this year, especially in regional areas, so the whole sport is trying really hard to raise awareness.”

RELEVANT NEWS:

PATH TO GLORY: Next gen Rats pave way ahead

Alastair Costello, Joseph Levick, Dean Cullen, and Harrison Marshall make up the remainder of the Water Rats’ Movember squad.

Having already raised $205, Costello revealed why the cause was so close to his heart on his fundraising page.

“I believe in Movember’s campaign to shine a light on the plight of blokes doing it tough and suffering from the evil of mental health problems,” he said. .

“So, if the sight of my mediocre mo causes laughter and ridicule, that’s a good thing. It will start a conversation of about the importance of this month’s crusade and maybe even save the life of a fella in trouble.”

Suicide remains the leading cause of death among people aged 15 - 44, with men almost three times as likely to self-harm, according to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare.

To donate to the Water Rats team or find out how to get involved, click here.

If you need assistance, call Lifeline on 13 11 14, MensLine Australia on 1300 789 978, or beyondblue on 1300 224 636.

MORE SPORTS NEWS:

WARWICK WOLVES: From newly formed to formidable finals force

JT MANIA: Thurston meets Stanthorpe students to break mental health stigma