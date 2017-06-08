Clubhouse to be up by Christmas

Margaret Cleary and Ted Hobbs celebrated the roof raising on Friday.

THE new clubhouse being built at Churches of Christ Regency Park Retirement Village is due to be finished by the end of this year.

"We've promised the residents they can have their Christmas party there,” director of Seniors and Supported Living Bryan Mason said.

The clubhouse will cost just under $2 milllion and is additional to the $32 million budgeted for the rest of the park's development.

Mr Mason said the clubhouse would have a bar, reading room and recreation room with a pool table.

A saltwater swimming pool will be included, as will a kitchen.

"We're building the facilities to be able to provide meals to people in the retirement village,” Mr Mason said.

The community care centre will also be based in the clubhouse, moving from their current home on King St.

"They'll be relocating to the village and we'll be able to provide care services by having staff on-site,” Mr Mason said.

A roof raising party was held on Friday to celebrate the construction of the new clubhouse.

Mr Mason said the residents had been waiting on the new building for many years.

With views out to the mountains, the new establishment is sure to be worth the wait.

"It's a really majestic place to sit and enjoy life,” he said.