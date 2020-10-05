CLUBS’ CHOICE: Warwick’s best sports volunteers

Valley's Aaron Sillitoe is wrapped up by Warwick Cowboys in last year’s TRL major semi-final between Warwick and Valleys.

SPORTS: Every community sports club relies on the hard work of volunteers, and Warwick associations are certainly no exception.

As another year of sport draws to a close, the Daily Newshas put the call out to Warwick’s sports clubs to nominate the unsung heroes of their 2020 season.

The first instalment of the series will kick things off by celebrating the volunteers of Warwick’s many football clubs – check out the list below.

Donna Watson, Santina Howard and Louise Coleman watch their sons play in the grand finals. Picture: Gerard Walsh

WARWICK COWBOYS

VOLUNTEER: Donna Watson

Cowboys president Dayne Barrett said the club secretary’s work both on game days and behind the scenes make her a crucial member of the club.

“Part of the role Donna’s taken on includes things you don’t even think about on game days, like updating the live scores and everyday running of the club,” Barrett said.

“Even though we’re in COVID, there’s still emails coming in every day, registrations for next year, and all the background administration and events planning.”

VOLUNTEER: Carl Goodwin

Barrett said Carl’s contribution to the club as a runner and training partner was equally worthy of recognition.

“He runs our kicking tee out as one of our runners. He’s been volunteering for about 20 years, comes to all our training sessions, and will always give you a bit of advice,” he said.

Warwick Redbacks league trophy winners (from left) Karen Clarke, Tyhe Clarkson, Dave Drewery, Lisa and Naomi Elliott. Picture: Gerard Walsh

WARWICK REDBACKS

VOLUNTEER: Dave Drewery

Redbacks president Vince White said Dave had been a major part of the club for years on end, and played an integral role in getting the team’s 2020 season going.

“He marks our oval, he’s always someone that we can ask a question, and he puts his hand up for a lot of the jobs, whether that’s the scoreboard, timekeeper, or grounds marshal,” White said.

“He’s a big club figure – whatever needs doing, he’ll put his hand up and has been doing that for years.”

VOLUNTEER: The Lamb family

Unable to choose just one, White said the Lamb family unit had also played an instrumental role in the Redbacks’ success.

“They were working in and managing the canteen, running the water, team manager, trainer, and even just helping around at the clubhouse when we had working bees,” he said.

“They put their hands up for everything this year, and they definitely need a thank you.”

WARWICK WATER RATS

Water Rats president Andrew Williams said there were a number of club members and supporters who made their season and men’s premiership win possible.

VOLUNTEER: Hayley and Al Blyton

“They look after the clubhouse and canteen, stock the bar, and do all the food,” Williams said.

“They’ve been doing it since the start of time, and it’s never unappreciated.”

Warwick Water Rats volunteer and supporter Guy Sugden at the rugby clubhouse at Risdon Oval. Picture: Gerard Walsh

VOLUNTEER: Guy Sugden

Williams said Guy’s ongoing commitment to keeping the club’s grounds in tip-top condition never went unnoticed.

“He does all the lawns, the ovals, and that sort of thing. He truly is a really important part of the club,” he said.

VOLUNTEER: Tess Enchelmaier

Williams said the club secretary and men’s team manager’s dedication to the club throughout the 2020 season was an integral part of the Water Rats’ success.

“With all the coronavirus concerns, none of this would have been possible without Tess,” he said.

“She worked with Rugby Queensland to get our COVID-Safe Plan organised, got to training early to make sure it was all set up, and just made it possible for us to get onto the field this year.”

WATTLES WARRIORS FOOTBALL CLUB

VOLUNTEER: Jo Frizzell

Despite the TRL season being cancelled, Wattles president Amanda O’Halloran said Jo’s consistent efforts as treasurer would be essential for getting the club back on its feet.

“Jo came back to us last year when we were in a bit of a pickle – she could see we were doing it tough and needed someone urgently,” O’Halloran said.

“It was great for us because she already knew the role, but she didn’t have boys playing or anything like that at the time.

“It was just out of the kindness of her heart, and she’s absolutely efficient at the job.”

Collegians representatives Mark Fischer, Harold Byrne, and David O'Leary.

COLLEGIANS JUNIOR FOOTBALL CLUB

VOLUNTEER: Mark Fischer

Collegians president David O’Leary said the club’s groundsman was vital to ensuring Warwick’s junior league stars could take the field for the past several years, especially during the pandemic.

“He does all the lawns and mowing, was the liaison with SDRC when we were getting all the works done, so it’s a fairly time-consuming job,” O’Leary said.

“Mark’s put countless hours into getting the field back up and running after all of our issues this year, and he definitely deserves some recognition.”

The 2019 Eastern Suburbs Junior Rugby League executive (from back left) Charlene McQueen, Kylie Hart, Karen Lowe, (back) Mel Nowlan and Darren Hart (president).

EASTERN SUBURBS JUNIOR FOOTBALL CLUB

VOLUNTEER: Kylie Hart

Even without a 2020 season for the club, Eastern Suburbs president Mel Nowlan said she would be remiss not to nominate the club’s treasurer and “go-to person”.

“Kylie is the treasurer, but she’s also the one who does everything, organises us all, and is just on top of everything,” Nowlan said.

“She’s the one who’s forever doing what needs to be done at the club, she’s just fantastic.”

WARWICK TOUCH FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION

VOLUNTEER: Jeff Morris

Warwick Touch Football Association president Justin Nolan nominated the club’s groundsman and committee member, recognising his consistent dedication to the sport.

“Jeff goes far and beyond both of those roles, he commits more than 100 per cent to those jobs,” Nolan said.

“Normally the groundsman job was just looking after our fields, but he goes over to mark and take care of other clubs’ fields our association uses.”

If there’s a club volunteer you think should be nominated in our next instalment, let us know. Send your nomination through to edit@warwickdailynews.com.au