CLUBS’ CHOICE: Warwick’s best sports volunteers

EVERY community sports club relies on the hard work of its volunteers, and Warwick’s associations are certainly no exception.

In this second instalment of celebrating Warwick’s unsung heroes, more sporting clubs nominated the volunteers they believe went above and beyond in 2020 and many years before.

Check out the full list below!

Scott Young, Warwick cricket curator Brian Miller and Phil Willing at Slade Park. Picture: Gerard Walsh

WARWICK CRICKET ASSOCIATION

VOLUNTEER: Brian Miller

Even with the club’s 2020-21 season only just kicking off, association president Andrew Bryson said one of the most valuable members on the sidelines was long-term groundsman Brian Miller.

“Brian’s been around forever essentially, and because of him we’ve had other guys who’ve learnt from him how to prepare the grounds and wickets, even though he’s still actively involved,” Mr Bryson said.

“He really likes helping out and making sure the grounds are spot-on for us and the kids – one of those guys behind the scenes who probably doesn’t get the recognition he deserves.”

Warwick Polocrosse president Les Fraser, life member Merv Mangan, Robyn Fraser and long-time commentator Kenrick Riley. Photo Deanna Millard / Daily News

WARWICK POLOCROSSE CLUB

VOLUNTEER: Robyn Fraser

President Les Fraser nominated the club’s treasurer of 40 years and life member Robyn Fraser for her tireless commitment to the sport and community, which saw her receive Volunteer of the Year at the 2019 Queensland Sports Awards.

“Robyn’s duties also include canteen co-ordinator for many years, as well as the purchasing of club trophies … administration duties are also on the agenda,” Mr Fraser said.

VOLUNTEER: Merv Mangan

“Merv has been a club member for 50-plus years, he is always on hand for assistance, and has been the gate co-ordinator for the last 30-odd years,” Mr Fraser added.

Mr Mangan is also a life member of the club.

VOLUNTEER: Lester Milward

Mr Fraser said it would be remiss of him to not also include Lester Milward, who had been involved in the planning and construction of the club’s facilities since 1984.

“The polocrosse complex at Morgan Park is rated as the best in the world, and credit must go to Lester for the valued infrastructure,” he said.

Warwick Wolves junior Khale Lockley with officials Cameron Davey and Peter Darton at a football information day. Picture: Gerard Walsh

WARWICK DISTRICT FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION

VOLUNTEERS: Peter Darton and Derek Kane

WDFA president Cameron Davey said the club’s 2020 season wouldn’t have been possible without either of these long-time volunteers.

“Peter does all of the administration and behind-the-scenes stuff that can go unnoticed normally,” Mr Davey said.

“Derek probably puts in the most effort into volunteering as a coach – he looks after a lot of the junior teams, and has been involved for a long time.”

Ross Newton with his "Special Recognition Award' on grand final day. Photo: Warwick Hockey Association

WARWICK HOCKEY ASSOCIATION

VOLUNTEER: David Gillam

Warwick Hockey Association participation director Angela Groves said the facility groundsman’s work to keep the club’s turf, grass fields, and clubhouse in great condition never went unnoticed.

VOLUNTEER: Karen Petersen

Mrs Groves also included the association’s treasurer, who in addition to her committee duties “put many hours into our hockey shop and canteen to ensure we had income through this tough year of Covid-19.”

VOLUNTEER: Ross Newton

The association also nominated one of their long-term volunteer junior and rep coaches.

“Ross has been volunteering with juniors for over 10 years and received a ‘Special Recognition Award’ from Warwick Junior Hockey this year at the grand final presentations,” Mrs Groves said.

Warwick’s junior netballers on court this season. Photo: Jessica Paul

WARWICK NETBALL ASSOCIATION

VOLUNTEERS: Net, Set, Go, and Junior coaching team

Unable to narrow it down to any one volunteer, Warwick Netball Association secretary Linda Bunch said the entire junior coaching team was essential to their 2020 success.

“The junior players have had a wonderful team environment because of all these new volunteers coming on-board – it’s been hugely beneficial for the teams, and wonderful for the association,” she said.

Full list of volunteers: Abigail Skaines, Katie Ryan, Alyssa White, Sandy Groves, Keeley Lockhart, Deanna and Holly Naughten, Shannon Sparksman, Kiri McQueen, Louise Ratcliffe, Kim Grace, Leanne Bednarz, Bec Green, Kylie Rees, Rachel Bruyn, Sophie Bourke, Krysta England, Suanne O’Neill, Karen Trotman, Kylie Atkinson, Heather Jones, Ella Duffy, Kaitlen Ryan, Chantelle Keogh, David Hallman, Jessica Mullaly, Dakota Newton, Keely Byrne, Alexandra Rickert, Learna Moncada, and Lacey Hinze.