Glee co-star's heartbreaking tribute
Naya Rivera's former Glee co-star and close friend Heather Morris has posted a heartbreaking tribute, describing their "beautiful friendship built out of love and understanding."
Morris played Rivera's girlfriend and eventual wife on the hit TV show, and the pair stayed close friends in real life after the show wrapped.
In a touching tribute, Morris shared pictures of their children playing together, writing that "We never took photos together because we mutually hated taking pictures...our relationship meant more than proof. I have countless pictures of our babies playing, because we shared that kind of pride and joy."
We started out as the closest friends and then like all new things, we went through a bit of a rocky phase. However, we stuck by each other’s side and created the most beautiful friendship built out of love and understanding. The last I had the chance to see you in person, I had left oranges outside our home for you to take. I wanted to say hi through the window but my phone didn’t ring when you called (which it never does, f*cking T-Mobile), so instead you and Josey left two succulents on our doorstep as a thank you. I planted those succulents and I look at them everyday and think of you. I still listen to your EP on repeat because from the moment I heard it, it struck me and I always wished the world knew more of your voice. You sent me over 5 dozen SnapChat videos when you and Josey woke up in the morning and I kick myself that I didn’t save one of them. You always shared recipes and I admired your love for food. We vowed to spend every Easter together, even though Covid stole this last one from us. You are and always will be the strongest and most resilient human being I know, and I vowed to carry that with me as I continue to live my life. You constantly taught me lessons about grief, about beauty and poise, about being strong, resilient and about not giving a fuck (but still somehow respectful ). Yet, the utmost important lesson I learned most of all from you was being a consistent and loving friend. You were the first to check in, the first to ask questions, the first to listen..you cherished our friendship and I never took that for granted. We never took photos together because we mutually hated taking pictures...our relationship meant more than proof. I have countless pictures of our babies playing, because we shared that kind of pride and joy. So I’m showing the world a photo of our little goof balls for you, because I know that meant more than anything and they remind me of you and I. I speak to you everyday because I know you’re still with me and even though I’m feeling greedy that we don’t get more time together, I cherish every moment we had and hold it close to my heart.
"I speak to you everyday because I know you're still with me and even though I'm feeling greedy that we don't get more time together, I cherish every moment we had and hold it close to my heart," Morris wrote.
Earlier, Cory Monteith's mum posted an emotional tribute to Glee star Naya Rivera who died last week.
Rivera's body was found in Lake Piru in California, six days after she went missing while boating with her four-year-old son.
Tragically, Rivera's body was found on the same date that fellow Glee star Monteith died from an accidental overdose seven years earlier.
Monteith's mum, Ann McGregor, posted two photos of her son and Rivera together on Instagram and paid tribute to the recently deceased star.
"For the last seven years the 13th of July has shattered our hearts beyond repair," she wrote. "There aren't enough words to describe the pain we are feeling, we are truly heartbroken at the loss of @nayarivera.
"Naya, Cory loved you so, so much. He cherished your friendship more than you will ever know. From the laughs you shared, to the strength you gave him when he needed it the most. Cory truly adored you.
"He was in awe of your incredible talent, the way you gave everything you had to each performance; the slap in the auditorium was one of his favourite stories to share. You once said Cory was like a member of your family; you will always be a part of ours. We'll carry you in our hearts forever. We miss you. Friends reunited for eternity.
"We send all our love and strength to your beautiful boy, your family, friends and fans," she wrote.
An autopsy revealed earlier this week that Rivera died of accidental drowning.
Rivera rented a pontoon boat on Lake Piru, which lies inland 100km northeast of Los Angeles, at about 1pm last Wednesday with her son, Josey Hollis Dorsey.
The boat rental company went searching for the pair when Rivera didn't return the vessel on time, and discovered Josey asleep and adrift on-board.
"We know from speaking with her son that he and Naya swam in the lake together at some point during their journey," the Ventura Country sheriff said.
"It was during that time that her son described being helped into the boat by Naya who boosted him onto the deck from behind. He told investigators that he looked back and saw her disappear under the surface of the water.
"There are a lot of currents on the lake that appear particularly in the afternoon. We believe it was midafternoon when she disappeared.
"The idea being perhaps that the boat started drifting, it was unanchored, and that she mustered enough energy to get her son back onto the boat but not enough to save herself."
Rivera's body was located in the same area where she went missing.
Originally published as Co-star's mum pens touching tribute to Rivera