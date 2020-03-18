Doctor calls for school and public toilet closures

A GOLD Coast GP wants schools closed, to close borders and turn off water in communal areas to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Dr Tanya Unni, Amtan Medical CEO and co-founder will also tomorrow open information booths at Gold Coast shopping centres on the coronavirus outbreak to stem confusion over the disease in the midst of a nation wide panic.

"It is not just about closing the schools, it is about educating the public and travellers about the reality of the situation," Dr Unni said.

Dr Tanya Unni is pleading with officials to begin stronger countermeasures against coronavirus. Picture: Jerad Williams

"In my personal opinion, as a front line worker we need to do things like closing schools, public facilities like toilets and bubblers where people are still going to be using and touching surfaces which may not be regularly cleaned.

"This isn't the answer as a whole but they are some of the steps we can take."

Dr Unni owns eight clinics across the Gold Coast with her husband Dr Ameer Hamza and said they are doing whatever they can to ease the pressure on hospitals.

Shoppers will be able to access up-to-date leaflets about the virus, discuss concerns with clinicians and watch social media videos as part of a grassroots campaign to ensure the community is receiving correct information.

The eight information booths will be manned by Amtan Medical doctors and nurses at set times.

Dr Unni, said she was determined to use her expertise to arm the community with medically accurate facts about coronavirus.

"There is a lot of misinformation being shared at present and that is leading to unnecessary anxiety and panic for many people," she said.

An Air Asia flight crew arrives at Gold Coast Airport on Tuesday, wearing face masks to guard against COVID-19. Picture: Scott Powick

"That is the last thing we want, let alone need, and while the threat of coronavirus is very real, there are simple things every person can do to help prevent its spread and protect themselves and their families from illness.

"At the end of the day, we simply want to provide people with the right information and get the right precautions in place so we can all help contain the spread of coronavirus."

Dr Unni and Dr Ameer has also been inviting patients and social media users to submit questions about coronavirus, with their concerns to be addressed via a series of educational online videos.

"We both became a doctors to help our community and one of the best ways we can do at the

moment is help alleviate their fears about coronavirus," Dr Ameer said.

Amtan Medical's coronavirus information stalls will be located at:

Norfolk Village, Ormeau

Reedy Creek Village, Reedy Creek

Pimpama Junction Shopping Centre, Pimpama

Pacific Pines Doctors, Pacific Pines

Oxenford Village, Oxenford

Pimpama City, Pimpama

Hope Island Marketplace, Hope Island

Ormeau Village, Ormeau

For more, visit www.amtanmedical.com.au.