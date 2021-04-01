Coast supermarket deep cleaned after COVID scare

Greater Brisbane lockdown to be lifted from midday: "Easter is good to go"

A Sunshine Coast supermarket was deep cleaned after a person believed to have tested positive to COVID-19 visited the store, according to its store management.

The store is Mountain Creek Woolworths on Karawatha Drive.

Queensland Health is yet to confirm whether a person visited the store and the store is not listed on Queensland Health's contact tracing section of its website.

A sign at Mountain Creek Woolworths saying a customer who tested positive to COVID-19 visited the store. Queensland Health is yet to confirm.

According to a customer notice written by store manager Russell Semgreen, the person who tested positive visited the store on March 22 from 4.15-4.40pm.

"As a good retailer, we already have very high standards of cleaning and hygiene in place, and the store had a detailed deep clean overnight (Wednesday March 31)," the notice reads.

"The wellbeing of our customers, team and communities is our highest priority, we are taking all necessary steps to ensure ongoing safety in our stores."

Anyone who had been in the store on March 22 and became unwell should contact the Queensland Health hotline on 1800 020 080.

