Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A teenage girl has been missing since Christmas Eve and police are asking the public to help find her.
A teenage girl has been missing since Christmas Eve and police are asking the public to help find her.
News

Teenager missing for Christmas

by Kyle Wisniewski
25th Dec 2020 9:35 AM

Police are seeking public help to find a teenage girl who is reported missing on the Gold Coast.

The 15-year-old was last seen around 1pm on Christmas Eve at an address in Glendale Place in Helensvale.

 

Helensvale Missing girl.
Helensvale Missing girl.

 

Helensvale Missing girl.
Helensvale Missing girl.

 

FULL DIGITAL ACCESS: JUST $5 A MONTH FOR THE FIRST THREE MONTHS

The girl is described as caucasian, around 160cm tall with a slim build and shoulder length light brown hair.

The Helensvale teenager was last seen wearing a dark T-shirt, denim shorts and thongs.

 

 

Anyone with information on the girl's whereabouts is asked to contact police at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

 

 

kyle.wisniewski@news.com.au

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Coast teenager missing for Christmas

missing child police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Do they think we’re a dirty town?’: Ire over sign grows

        Premium Content ‘Do they think we’re a dirty town?’: Ire over sign grows

        News ‘Do they think we’re a dirty town or something?’: Community sticks up for their town with a new Southern Downs petition making the rounds.

        Warwick leaders encourage hope at Christmas

        Premium Content Warwick leaders encourage hope at Christmas

        News ‘Adversity has strengthened our bonds and helped people look out for one another.’...

        50+ BUSINESSES: Who’s open today and Boxing Day

        Premium Content 50+ BUSINESSES: Who’s open today and Boxing Day

        News Need some emergency supplies or want to hit Boxing Day sales? See the list of...

        Hospital blow out: Cancer patients at risk

        Premium Content Hospital blow out: Cancer patients at risk

        News "Recovery was observed for some but not all cancer-related services"