Drugs, screwdriver and a dog chase: Dad's big night out

25-year-old Josiah Thomas Britt was so black out drunk he couldn’t remember how he ended up in custody.

25-year-old Josiah Thomas Britt was so black out drunk he couldn’t remember how he ended up in custody.

A cocaine-fuelled night out at the Eatons Hill Hotel could have ended tragically for a Brisbane father-of-three when he threatened to steal a police officer's motorbike, walked into incoming traffic and struck a good Samaritan with a screwdriver, the Pine Rivers Magistrates Court heard on Thursday.

Josiah Thomas Britt, 25, had been drinking heavily and taking drugs when he left the popular pub at around 10.20pm on December 10.

On the way to the nearby 7 Eleven, Britt wandered up to an off-duty police officer riding a motorbike, who had stopped at the traffic lights.

"Get off your f*****g bike, I'm taking it," Britt said to the man, according to police prosecutor sergeant Selena Hobill.

The officer replied, "F**k off, mate, you're not taking my bike," at which point Britt gave up and began to walk through the intersection.

Concerned by Britt's behaviour, the officer followed him into the convenience store.

When he approached, Britt was drunkenly yelling at the store clerk and asking for help.

The officer approached Britt and asked whether he'd be able to help, prompting Britt to scream at him to "f**k off".

The court heard Britt went to walk into oncoming traffic but was stopped by an off-duty police officer, who he later assaulted with a screwdriver.

Britt left the store and attempted to walk straight onto the busy road, into oncoming traffic.

The court heard the off-duty officer grabbed Britt and pulled him from the road, likely saving him from significant injury.

Rather than thank the man, Britt reached into his pocket and pulled out a screwdriver.

"(The officer was) concerned he may be stabbed so he pulled (Britt) closer, and felt a sharp blow to the left chest area," Sgt Hobill said.

"The struggle continued until police arrived and the defendant ran from the location.

"The police called for him to stop running and told him he was under arrest, but he continued to run away."

Britt was found with a small clipseal bag of cocaine and a used straw with cocaine residue.

Britt was later found by a police dog, in possession of a small clip seal bag containing cocaine and a small black straw with white residue inside it.

He was charged with committing a public nuisance in the vicinity of a licensed premises, common assault, obstructing a police officer, possessing dangerous drugs and drug utensils.

Defence lawyer Brendan Beavon said Britt, who has a four-year-old, two-year-old and newborn child, suffered an alcohol-induced blackout and had no recollection of what happened.

The court heard Britt ran a small carpentry business, doing small renovations and concreting work.

Magistrate Trevor Morgan said Britt had a "history littered with events that sound similar to this".

"You have a real problem with alcohol," Mr Morgan said.

Britt pleaded guilty and was fined $1500.

Convictions were recorded.

Originally published as Cocaine, screwdriver strike and a dog chase: Brisbane father's wild night out