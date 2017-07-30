Cockatoo gets plenty of attention at J and J

Ellie Compton with her black cockatoo Cuddles at Picnic in the Park on the last day of Jumpers and Jazz in July.

A RED tailed black cockatoo called Cuddles was popular on the final day of Jumpers and Jazz in Warwick.

Ellie Compton from Pete and Ellie's Quality Birds said yesterday was the fourth time they had a stall for Picnic in the Park at Jumpers and Jazz in July.

"Business is excellent, we sell all types of birds,” she said.

Cuddles sat on Ms Compton's shoulders and arms all day.

"She is two years of age and well behaved, Cuddles will sleep anywhere, everyone loves her,” Ms Compton said.

"Cuddles is excellent for us at the markets.

"We do the Uber Markets but the biggest ones for us are at Jumpers and Jazz, the rodeo and Easter,” she said.

Brisbane visitor and former Warwick resident Helen Heijnen returns to her former hometown each year for the Jumpers and Jazz.

"The tree displays are getting better each year but I would like to see a bit more jazz in the streets,” she said.