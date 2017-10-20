Coffee and catch-up proves lucrative business

As social hotspots, cafes are lucrative business even in a saturated market.

Jasmina007

ONE of the largest cafe chains in the country is setting up shop in the Rose City.

Gloria Jean's Coffees is expanding nationwide and is searching for franchisees for stores in several locations.

The brand will bring a drive-through store to the vacant lot opposite Subway on the corner of Fitzroy and Albion Sts.

But with myriad existing coffee shops, the question on everyone's lips is does Warwick really need another cafe?

Warwick Chamber of Commerce president Julia Keogh said anything that brought jobs and growth to town was welcome.

"Given Warwick is along three national highways, any business that is thinking about franchisee-ship has obviously done its homework,” Ms Keogh said.

"The client base will be more of the people who want to make a quick stop, stretch their legs a bit and get a quick coffee.

"Cafes work in town because nationally the trend is that people aren't saving as much but people who have the money to spend, spend it on experiential avenues.

"So rather than entertaining at home, they're going out and lingering over a coffee to socialise.”