Coffee comes to Warwick Art Gallery

Warwick Art Gallery director Karina Devine grabs a coffee from Olivia Deasy at the Urban Mist Espressions cart at the gallery.

THE Warwick Art Gallery has taken a further step to becoming a cultural community destination with the installation of their latest acquisition, a mobile coffee cart.

The enterprise, which is called Urban Mist Expressions, is the brainchild of Neskeen Escalante, owner of Urban Mist Mobile Speciality Coffee and opened for business last week.

Gallery director Karina Devine said food and drink was part and parcel of a gallery experience.

"It's about keeping people in this under-utilised precinct longer,” she said.

"Allowing an excuse for people to stop and relax, grab a coffee or a bit to eat and generate some conversation. "It's a beautiful little area here and I'm very grateful to Neskeen for such a great idea.”

Mr Escalante said the success of his mobile coffee business had given him the scope to seek out opportunities such as this.

"If we can drive more people to take in the beauty of the art gallery, then it's a win win for everyone,” he said.

"I'd like to see a younger crowd come to the area.”