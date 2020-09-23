Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police say they were unaware of a swingers party until days after the seedy event and it could be linked to a COVID cluster.
Police say they were unaware of a swingers party until days after the seedy event and it could be linked to a COVID cluster.
Health

Swingers party probed for breaching virus restrictions

by Mark Buttler and Shannon Deery
23rd Sep 2020 7:53 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A swingers party in Colac came under police investigation as the town was hit by a coronavirus outbreak.

Police have moved to dish out $1652 fines over the illegal gathering, held at a home in the southwest Victorian town late last month.

They say they did not ­become aware of the event until days afterwards.

Colac has been abuzz with talk of the seedy gathering. It is unclear whether there is any link between the activity of the participants and the later burst of cases in the town.

Hosting a swingers' event would be in clear breach of Chief Health Officer's rules aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.

It would be difficult to ­observe social distancing at such an event, and having others attend would infringe ­directives relating to visitors.

The Department of Health and Human Services is believed to have been made aware of the get-together.

There has been consternation in the town in recent weeks as word of the party ­filtered out.

Some locals are angry that the gathering would have been held when the community had worked hard to bring the virus under control after a previous outbreak.

There was a peak of more than 90 cases during the initial wave in early August, which was linked to a local abattoir.

It was driven down quickly but the second outbreak emerged later that month.

A Victoria Police spokeswoman said: "Police did not attend the address on the day of the gathering, and only became aware of the potential breach of Chief Health Officer directions after they were alerted in the days following.

"Once the reports were received Victoria Police investigated and two fines for $1652 were issued to the homeowners," she said.

A DHHS spokeswoman would not comment on the specific case. "We respect the privacy of patients and we do not provide details about individual cases, unless it is necessary to do so in the interests of public health," she said.

"There are strict procedures in place to protect the public whenever someone tests positive to coronavirus."

There are now five active cases in Colac Otway shire.

MORE NEWS

TWO SUPERMARKETS AMONG NEW HIGH-RISK VIRUS SITES

MIRACLE OCTOBER THRESHOLD MAY BE MET NEXT WEEK

FEARS HOSPITAL FAILURE COULD LEAD TO COVID SPREAD

mark.buttler@news.com.au

Originally published as Colac swingers party probed for breaching virus restrictions

coronavirus social distancing swingers

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $200K BOOST: Velodrome upgrade plans pick up speed

        Premium Content $200K BOOST: Velodrome upgrade plans pick up speed

        Council News The upgraded Warwick facility has also been flagged as a potential site for a new skating hub.

        WARNING: Fire ban for Southern Downs

        Premium Content WARNING: Fire ban for Southern Downs

        Information Extremely dry and windy conditions will see the region’s fire risk spike over...

        26yo Warwick man sends 14yo girl indecent pics, video

        Premium Content 26yo Warwick man sends 14yo girl indecent pics, video

        News When police confronted him he said photos of the girl ‘just appeared’ on his lock...

        Farmer swerves truck at neighbour after cattle locked up

        Premium Content Farmer swerves truck at neighbour after cattle locked up

        News The well-respected businessman said he was frustrated after paying hundreds of...