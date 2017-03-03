Cold beer and the odd ghost at the Criterion Hotel

A TOUCH OF WARWICK -The Criterion Hotel

Brooke McKinnon

I'VE been working in the bar at the Criterion Hotel for just over a year.

Before I came to Warwick I was bar tending in Brisbane.

I've moved to Warwick for a change of scene, I like it, it's a lovely quiet town.

We get heaps of great friendly people coming through here.

It's a fun place to work, I've got a great boss and the staff are fantastic.

I keep the beers flowing and the bar and the customers in order.

I've just received a certificate from the Leukaemia Foundation for raising $902 in the UGLY Bartender of the Year campaign.

It's a great cause and we'll beat that figure this year.

Rosina Oliver

I'M THE kitchen manager and have been working here for about three years.

I look after the kitchen, manage staff, talk to potential clients about functions, write the menu and of course cater all lunches, dinners, takeaways, and functions.

This year is our centenary year so we've designed a special menu that would have been the norm back then, with tasty treats like ox tongue, lambs brains, shepherd's pie and rabbit.

I love the atmosphere here, the staff are fantastic, very supportive and a lot of fun.

Janelle Warner

I'VE been at the Criterion for about 18 months.

I'm the cleaning supervisor and look after the day-to-day cleaning around the hotel.

It's a big place, there are 25 hotel rooms, which people might be surprised to know.

I can confirm that the rumours about ghostly activity here are very true, I've had a quite a few inklings about things going on in here.

It's a very enjoyable place to work, most of the time, it's got a lot to do with the staff.

Kylie Jenner

I'M THE hotel manager here at the Criterion Hotel.

I worked here from 2005 to 2008 then left for a few years to have some kids and I returned in 2011.

I look after the overall running of the hotel, working the bar and the general day-to-day stuff including lots of paperwork.

We're lucky we have a great staff and we all get on really well.

It's a lot of fun and there are so many laughs.

I love Fridays, I get a lot of regulars coming in and it's great to have a chat with them all.