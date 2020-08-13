COLD CASE: Star-crossed lovers spark triple murder

GONE, BUT NOT FORGOTTEN: The home of James Shelley at Upper Freestone, around 1900. It is likely that Clarence Shelley was a descendant of James.

A FORBIDDEN romance ended in tragedy when three bodies were found bloodied and battered, strewn across an Upper Freestone property in 1942.

The cold case was dug up by Tracey Stermsdorf, who lives on the same property where the triple murder suicide originally occurred.

The small, wooden home, which only recently burnt down, once housed farmer Henry Hansen, his wife Rosey and his two teenage daughters, Audrey and Verris.

It was a picturesque, quiet corner of the Southern Downs, where families toiled their fields and occasionally took to some merriment at evening church dances.

Henry was a man of high principles but short temper, known around town as the quiet, grumpy sort who was often spotted clenching his teeth.

That was why, the coroner believed, Henry reacted so poorly when he discovered Audrey, aged just 17-years-old, had secretly fallen in love with their neighbour.

Clarence Shelley, or ‘Clarrie’ as Audrey called him, was a 27-year-old farmer who had spent several unforgettable, but chaste, evenings dancing and talking with Audrey.

Though Clarence was warned against it, he pursued Audrey strongly, setting up ‘chance’ encounters on the way to the grain mill, leaving love notes under a stone by the Hansens’ fence, and urging the teen to meet him in his corn paddocks late at night.

It was after one of those clandestine encounters Audrey was eventually caught, spotted by Henry as she tried to sneak back to the home.

Their lives fast spiralled into chaos. Rumours run rampant of lost chastity, Henry twice attempted to attack Clarence, finally catching him and beating him with a stick, and Audrey was confined to the house.

Meetings stopped between the two, forbidden by Henry, but the letters continued. In one, Clarence wrote, “Everyone I have seen is yet on our side, sticking up with us, not them. Don’t worry about it, love.”

“I think I am to blame for the miserable life you have had since.”

In another, he declared his intention to “have (her) no matter what happens”, as he thought of her as “the only one in this world”.

Sadly it was not to be. On the night of September 8 Henry flew into a rage after he uncovered the ongoing letters between the two, hidden near the wood heap.

After his wife and two children had gone to bed, Henry took an open-bladed razor and a hammer and entered their bedrooms, one at a time.

Henry slit his wife’s throat, and bludgeoned young Verris, waking Audrey in the process.

She tried to escape, running outside to the wood heap, but was eventually overtaken by Henry and battered by the hammer. He laid her beside her sister, the note from Clarence still in her pocket.

The father then took his own life, leaving a note that simply read, “Dear Maud, the best wife and children God ever gave a man”.