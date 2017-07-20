COLD SNAP: Icy blast to kick off winter festival

AFTER a freezing icy blast saw the Southern Downs shiver through it coldest day of the year yesterday, things are only going to get colder.

All just in time for Jumpers and Jazz in July, the famous winter festival which kicks off in Warwick today.

Wednesday's maximum only reached 13.9 degrees but freezing south-westerly wind gusts kept the apparent temperature in Warwick from rising above a chilly six degrees all day.

The minimum temperature this morning was 6.7 degrees at 6.30am and Warwick is headed for a top of 16 with more of those icy south-westerly winds.

Tomorrow sees the start of a five day wintery blast.

Residents will wake up to -2 degrees tomorrow rising to a top of 17.

Saturday morning will be the same, -2 degree start followed by a top of 19 degrees.

Sunday will start at 0 degrees rising to a pleasant top of 20.

Monday and Tuesday will see minimums of 2 degrees overnight followed by maximums of 21 degrees.

Every day through to mid next week is forecast to be fine and sunny with no rain around although morning frosts are likely.

Stanthorpe is forecast to be even colder, minimums reaching -3 tomorrow and Saturday.