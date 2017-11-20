COLD SNAP: Temperatures creeping well below average

WARWICK usually sees an average temperature of 28 degrees in November, but for the past few days thermometers have been giving readings well below that.

The Rose City is in the middle of a cold snap and according to Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Harry Clark it will be hanging around for at least the next few days.

"A high pressure system in the Tasman sea, that's been there for a number of weeks and that's pushing cooler south easterly onto the coast and into inland as well,” he said.

"In general we've seen temperatures 3-4 degrees below average for much of the last week and Saturday was quite cool with a maximum of 20 degrees.

"That high is going to stay where it is an continue to keep temperatures down.

"It's not until Thursday, Friday the temperatures start warming back up.”

For the next three days Warwick is predicted to see a maximum of 25 degrees, before a rise to 27 on Thursday and 29 on Friday.

Mr Clark said Warwick could also see some rain, but the coastal areas were the most likely to enjoy a shower.

"There's a chance of a shower most days (in Warwick) but really the best chance would be today and then again on Wednesday, but then it's only a medium chance,” he said.

At this stage the weekend is looking like staying warm, with 29 degrees predicted for Saturday and 28 for Sunday.