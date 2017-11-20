Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

COLD SNAP: Temperatures creeping well below average

CHILLY: Warwick is shivering through unusually cold weather.
CHILLY: Warwick is shivering through unusually cold weather. VioNet
Elyse Wurm
by

WARWICK usually sees an average temperature of 28 degrees in November, but for the past few days thermometers have been giving readings well below that.

The Rose City is in the middle of a cold snap and according to Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Harry Clark it will be hanging around for at least the next few days.

"A high pressure system in the Tasman sea, that's been there for a number of weeks and that's pushing cooler south easterly onto the coast and into inland as well,” he said.

"In general we've seen temperatures 3-4 degrees below average for much of the last week and Saturday was quite cool with a maximum of 20 degrees.

"That high is going to stay where it is an continue to keep temperatures down.

"It's not until Thursday, Friday the temperatures start warming back up.”

For the next three days Warwick is predicted to see a maximum of 25 degrees, before a rise to 27 on Thursday and 29 on Friday.

Mr Clark said Warwick could also see some rain, but the coastal areas were the most likely to enjoy a shower.

"There's a chance of a shower most days (in Warwick) but really the best chance would be today and then again on Wednesday, but then it's only a medium chance,” he said.

At this stage the weekend is looking like staying warm, with 29 degrees predicted for Saturday and 28 for Sunday.

Topics:  bureau of meteorology cold snap cold weather low temperatures warwick weather

Warwick Daily News
Fire out of control at Morgan Park

Fire out of control at Morgan Park

BREAKING: Five crews are rushing to the scene.

Early help could reduce regional kids' disadvantage

Early childhood educators are warning disadvantaged regional kids are falling behind.

Our children more at risk of falling behind than city kids

Women's health focus of free clinics on Southern Downs

Mobile womenâ€™s health nurse Kathryn Anning will visit a number of locations to conduct free Well Womenâ€™s clinics in November.

Ms Anning will visit a number of locations across the Downs

WINNERS: Downs venue is crowned brides' top choice

TOP SPOT: Gordon Country Weddings and Events event manager Sarah Campbell and husband Sam after winning first prize for the best farm or country venue at the Gold Coast and Hinterland Bride Choice Awards.

The new kids on the block are winning hearts on the wedding scene.

Local Partners