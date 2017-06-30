Cold snap to kick off July in Warwick

WINTER WOOLIES: Kim Buttsworth is getting all rugged up for a freezing Warwick weekend.

WARWICK residents should get ready for the dark descent into the deepest depths of winter this weekend as the dawning of July is forecast to bring with it some of the coldest weather of the year.

Historically our coldest month of the year, July's average maximum temperature is a mere 18 degrees while the average minimum is a frozen-toed 3.1 degrees, but forecasts show the start of month will be even colder.

While the region has experienced some freezing starts this year already, they have been isolated.

The next few days will see a string of cold mornings and as a result slightly cooler days.

Meteorologist David Crock said the Bureau of Meteorology was expecting the large band of cloud moving across the region to be gone by about lunchtime.

"There were some light falls across the Southern Downs but not much to write home about,” he said.

"Any rain and cloud should have cleared out and that will pave the way for some pretty cold weather over the next few days.

"Clear skies are a lot more conducive to colder nights and we'll certainly see that out your way this weekend.”

Mr Crock said tonight had an expected minimum temperature of zero degrees.

"As we get closer to the time, that could drop even more,” he said.

"Then again on Saturday night, it's going to be cold - dropping down to about -1 degrees for a very chilly start on Sunday.

"The daytime temps won't be too bad. Friday is expecting 16 degrees, 17 for Saturday and 18 on Sunday.”

Mr Crock said freezing conditions due to a very strong cold front in Victoria would be behind the cooler, drier conditions.

"But there'll definitely be no snowfall in Queensland,” he said.

"Not this weekend.”

The cold mornings will also continue well into next week.

Mr Crock said this winter had been much drier than last year for a number of reasons.

"The main one is the fact the Indian Ocean was a lot warmer last year and clouds picked up a lot more moisture,” he said.

"This year the ocean is back to neutral giving us drier conditions.”