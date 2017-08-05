COLD SNAP: Warwick to shiver through freezing winter week

Winter's frosty fingers are tightening their grip on Warwick.

SUB zero temperatures will ice Warwick again in the coming week.

It all starts tomorrow with a frigid -2 degree start to the day before heading to a top of 22.

The Bureau of Meteorology is also forecasting the chance of showers as well as a gusty thunderstorm from the late morning.

The story for Monday is looking much the same, the threat of showers and thunderstorms continues after a minimum of three degrees heading to a top of 21.

Tuesday will see a zero degree start to the day before a maximum of 19.

Wednesday will see the mercury drop back below zero for another freezing -2 minimum and Thursday's minimum is forecast for 0 degrees again.

Thursday's maximum is headed for 24 and Friday is looking like reaching a warm 26 degrees.