Colder weather sets in, chilly mornings ahead

Jonno Colfs
| 8th May 2017 7:24 AM
Thursday’s picturesque sunset was a sight to behold.
Thursday's picturesque sunset was a sight to behold.

THE Southern Downs can look forward to a perfect autumn week ahead with a few chilly nights thrown in for good measure.

Daytime temperatures will hover around the 20 degree mark with only the slightest chance of rain expected during the coming weekend.

Today will reach 21 degrees after getting down to eight degrees overnight.

There is also the very slight chance of a shower along the range.

Tomorrow will max out at 20 degrees dropping to 10 overnight this evening.

Wednesday will top 20 and will drop back to single digits reaching only nine degrees overnight.

Thursday will see a top temperature of 22 and Friday will reach 21 degrees, both days dropping to about eight degrees in the evening.

This weekend we can expect tops of 20 and 19 on Saturday and Sunday with night time temperatures dropping to about nine degrees.

There is the chance of rain over the weekend, 30% on Saturday and 40% on Sunday.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  warwick weather

