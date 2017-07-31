Coldest morning, hottest day for Warwick: rain ahead

AS FORECAST, the weather in Warwick was beautiful for the final weekend of Jumpers and Jazz in July.

Sunny days, with July's highest top of 24 yesterday and 22 on Saturday saw the crowds out and enjoying the atmosphere in town, however residents and visitors would have felt the morning chill.

Yesterday saw the coldest temperature recorded in more than two years in Warwick, when the temperature dropped to -4.6 at 4.30am.

On Saturday morning it got right down to -2.4 degrees.

This morning, the low was 1.3 degrees at 5.30am and the forecast top is set to reach 24 degrees.

Tomorrow, a chilly start of 2 degrees followed by a top of 22 and Wednesday will be much the same, starting at 2 degrees heading for 21.

There looks to be some rain around on Thursday with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting a 50% chance of showers in the afternoon and evening.

The cloud cover will keep the colder temperatures away and the overnight low is forecast to be 7 degrees followed by a maximum of 20.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday are all set to be fine and sunny, with maximums in the low 20s with chilly starts between 1 and 3 degrees.