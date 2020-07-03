Menu
Supermarkets across Victoria have reintroduced product limits as coronavirus case surge again. Picture: AAP
Smarter Shopping

Coles reinstates buying limits

by Jack Paynter
3rd Jul 2020 7:34 AM

Victorian and Tasmanian Coles have reinstated more product limits after distribution centre workers tested positive for coronavirus, hurting the supermarkets giant's ability to replenish shelves.

Panic buying has also re-emerged across Victoria in recent weeks as people raided shelves in anticipation of a second lockdown.

New two-pack limits apply to:

• Fresh milk

• Canned tomatoes

• Cheese

• Canned beans

• Butter

• Canned garden veg

• Margarine

• Pasta sauce

• Chicken breast

• Canned fruit

• Chicken thighs

• Canned baked beans and spaghetti

• Prepacked carrots

• Canned meat

• Prepacked potatoes

• Frozen fruit and veg, including potato

• Pasta

• Mince

• Flour

• Eggs

• Hand sanitiser

• UHT milk

• Sugar

• Rice.

The measures apply to supermarkets, Coles Express and Coles Online in Victoria and Tasmania, as well as Lavington, Albury and Deniliquin in New South Wales.

They are in addition to the two-pack limits announced last week in response to panic buying and the one-pack limits on toilet paper and paper towel across the country.

A Coles spokesperson said a number of staff members at the Laverton chilled distribution centre in Victoria had tested positive to coronavirus.

Empty toilet paper shelves in Glenroy Coles, Melbourne.
They said the company was working with the Victorian Department of Health and Human Services to have all workers employed at the facility tested for COVID-19.

"While the Laverton distribution centre has been able to maintain operations, the reduced number of available team members has temporarily impacted our ability to replenish our Victorian stores with chilled and fresh produce lines," the spokesperson said.

"Our supply chain team has put in place a number of contingency measures, including re-routing some stock through Coles distribution centres in other states, introducing pop-up distribution centres in Victoria, and working with some suppliers to deliver products direct to our Victorian stores."

Signage for product limits is seen on a shelf in a Woolworths Supermarket in Melbourne. Picture: AAP
The workers who tested positive have not been present at the Laverton distribution centre since June 25.

The spokesperson said contact tracing was continuing, the distribution facility had been deep cleaned daily over the past week and a significant number of workers at Laverton had been asked to self-isolate at home as a further precautionary measure.

Coles apologised to customers who might find some chilled and fresh produce lines temporarily out of stock and said they were working with suppliers to replenish our stores as soon as possible.

Originally published as Coles reinstates buying limits

