Collision in Warwick underpass, driver fails to stop

AN ELDERLY couple have had a scare this afternoon when their car was collected by another car in the Fitzroy st underpass.

The couple were travelling east through the underpass when a large ute towing a trailer filled with farm equipment came through at the same time.

The two vehicles collided, smashing a side mirror on the elderly couple's car.

The ute did not stop at the scene and drove off west along Fitzroy St.

The female passenger in the vehicle said they didn't have any room to move over further in the tight underpass.

The front left tyre of the couple's four-wheel drive was also badly damaged after hitting the guard rail in the underpass.