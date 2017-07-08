Colourful crafts draw a crowd

IN THE SPIRIT: (From left) Oliver Fowler, 6, Lily Fowler, 4, Abigail May, 5 and Charlotte May, 9 after getting their faces painted at the Uber Markets in Warwick this morning.

A GIANT jumping castle and neat rows of tents lined the footpath in Leslie Park this morning for the monthly Uber Markets.

Children had their faces painted while adults wandered the aisles perusing the homemade crafts, clothes, baked goods, clothing and more on offer.

Jo Scanlon made the trip from Yangan to sell her handcrafted soap, a hobby she has taken up around her full-time position as a business travel agent.

Crafting soap to look like delicious sweets and using matching scents to complete the illusion, Mrs Scanlon said she enjoyed expressing her creativity.

"Just seeing what I can do when I get inspiration from desserts and cakes,” she said.

Her spread of makeshift cakes flavoured to replicate Turkish delight, licorice allsorts and honeycomb cheesecake already had a few pieces removed by mid-morning, proving the popularity of her wares.

Kerry Smith also made a journey to join the market.

Travelling from Toowoomba, Mr Smith had a wide range of hand-shaped wooden items on display, from chopping boards and bowls to vases and coasters.

Mr Smith said he had been practising his craft for 30 years.

"Timber and I are the best of friends,” he said.