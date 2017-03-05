Colts beat Maryvale, tight finals series beckons

Colts will be looking for that elusive A grade premiership.

THE Warwick Hotel Colts have defeated top placed Maryvale today in the last round of the Condamine Cup.

Colts won the toss and batted first scoring 168 off 35 overs.

Top scorer was Lachlan Gross, who continued his fine form with a knock of 51.

Kevin Poole also chipped in with 47 and Jacob Gross added 21.

Kieran Bourke was the best of the bowlers for Maryvale with 3-30 off six overs.

Maryvale in reply were all out for 122, Pat Bourke the only batsman to get away, top scoring with 36.

The best of the bowlers for Colts was captain Shaun O'Leary who finished with 3-21.

Cameron Peterson finished with 3-32 and Maugan Benn nabbed 2-25.

Despite the win, Colts finish the season in second place on the ladder behind Maryvale, with Wheatvale third and Redbacks in fourth spot.

The finals begin next Sunday March 12.

Colts will play Maryvale again for a spot in the grand final and Wheatvale and Redbacks will play to play the loser of the Colts/Maryvale match for a spot in the preliminary final on Sunday March 19.