Colts stay on top while premier men await fate

LEADERS: The Warwick Wolves Colts maintained their lead at the top of the under 18's table.

SOCCER: After a week and a half of waiting, both Warwick and St Albans are no closer to learning the fate of their players.

The round 14 match was called off at half-time due to an alleged brawl but potential sanctions have yet to be handed down.

Teams have carried on as normal since the incident, competing in last weekend's games.

Warwick District Football Association president Karen Welsh said the process was still ongoing.

"The referee didn't have the greatest view, and couldn't provide enough information,” she said.

"Statements have had to be taken from both sides to get a clearer picture.

"A lot of people were asking why the game was called off, as players were trying to pull people away from the incident.”

On the field, a heavily depleted Wolves side was defeated 8-0 away to Gatton last weekend. A number of key players were missing from the line-up.

They have a chance for redemption against ladder-leading Willowburn at Queens Park on Sunday afternoon.

The reserve men had to forfeit their encounter with Gatton due to a lack of numbers, but are also hoping to bounce back when they host second-placed Willowburn.

In under 18s action, the Wolves continued their impressive season by defeating Garden City 3-1 at Queens Park.

Goals to Gift Lisie, Zac Wall and Declan Butler sealed the win, as did an impressive performance in the midfield from Josh Shelley.

The win was of vital importance for the Wolves, who were just three points clear of Garden City heading into the fixture.

They now sit two wins clear on the table.

The Wolves have a bye this weekend.