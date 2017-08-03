Come fly and race with me

AS OFTEN as they can, Graham and Liz Hawthorne love leaving Warwick far behind (and below) them, but they always come back.

Once or twice a year, a little like migratory birds, they jump in their light aircraft and take off for the far-flung reaches of the country.

They've flown to Western Australia twice, the Gulf of Carpentaria, the Pilbara - this year they flew to Kangaroo Island off South Australia and next year, the destination is Tasmania.

They've been to Tassie before though. At least four times, as entrants in the Targa Tasmania Rally.

Not afraid of a little speed, Mrs Hawthorne said it was how she met her husband.

"I grew up a real horsey type but I working at the Hermitage Research Centre and the boys out there made a race car so I'd race in the ladies' races out at Morgan Park,' she said.

"Graham was always out there tearing and around and that's how we got tangled up together.”

At the time. Mr Hawthorne worked as a technician for the company that became Telecom, and now Telstra.

"I went off to training school in Brisbane in 1968 and returned to Warwick a trainee,” he said.

"A few years later a position became vacant in St George. There were three of us in Warwick and they simply put our names into a hat and pulled one out.

"I was the lucky one that won/lost and Liz and I packed up and moved out there for three years.”

Mr Hawthorne said he thought the move was going to be the end of the world.

"It was a great few years though,” he said.

"We both really loved it out there. We bought a boat and a ski and after work, we'd going skiing on the river, or the dam, they were fun times.”

In 1975, and about to start a family, the couple moved back to Warwick, closer to family.

It was at about this time Mr Hawthorne thought he would like to try flying.

"I started learning and had 14 flying hours up but then gave it away,” he said.

"Both that and the racing took a bit of a back seat while we raised a family.”

Years later, with the kids gone, and the time and money to return to the passions that had never died, Graham and Liz entered their XUI Torana in the Targa rally in 2002.

They competed in the famed rally three more times, again with the Torana in 2003 and they returned again in 2009 and 2010, with a replica of the original XUI.

Mrs Hawthorne said she got involved because she got sick of watching Graham have all the fun.

"He drove and I navigated,” she said.

"We'd practise in front of the TV with an in-car video from a previous rally. There's a lot of trust involved, with quick instructions for corners and the course ahead.”

Mr Hawthorne completed his flying lessons and in 2010 the couple sold their two rally cars and the mint original Torana and bought the plane that's taken them all over the country.