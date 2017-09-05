Come fly with us in Warwick

FLYING HIGH: Kelvin Hutchinson is looking forward to Wings over Warwick this weekend.

THOSE magnificent men and women in their flying machines will take to the skies above Warwick this weekend for the annual Wings Over Warwick open day.

A wide range of aircraft will be on display at Warwick Aerodrome as the free event kicks off at 8am on Saturday.

Committee member Kelvin Hutchinson said the event drew about 1000 people to the aerodrome in 2016.

"It's been very popular with the public over the years,” he said.

"We certainly get a lot of regulars, who we've come to know over the years, those plane nuts who never miss the opportunity to get to something like this.”

Mr Hutchinson said the event would attract about 60 aircraft to the aerodrome to take part.

"All of the flying clubs around south east Queensland do something similar to this and hold a fly in weekend with a them and the Warwick Aero Club is always flying around the region to take part in those,” he said.

"The thing we do differently is open ours to everyone.

"It's a wonderful opportunity to come out to the aerodrome and see what it's all about.

"Otherwise people forget we're even here, it's just something you might drive apst on your wasy to Allora, but we've got some real aviation treasures here.”

Featuring this year are Tiger Moths aircraft, a full-size Spitfire, a variety of other warbirds and a range of ultralight aircraft.

Warwick Aero Modellers will also be attendance and will have an extensive range of scale aircraft on display and visitors will even be able to try out the new remote control flight simulator.

"There'll be models up to a few metres in size, so a great range of everything aviation on display,” Mr Hutchinson said.

Pilots from as far away as Lismore are expected to fly in for the event.

Mr Hutchinson said there would also be a glider aerobatics demonstration.

"Another crowd-pleaser will be the Trojan coming in from Caboolture,” he said.

"It's got this great big thumping motor and people love it.”

A barbecue will be fired up and feeding the masses and other food and drink will also be available for purchase throughout the morning and afternoon.

A 1970s style rock band will entertain the crowds throughout the day.

The Queensland Recreational Aircraft Association and the Warwick Aero Club are hosting the weekend's event and any queries about the event should be directed to qraawarwick@gmail.com.