‘Come outside b---h’: Man shoots gun at 67yo mum

LINE OF FIRE: The 46-year-old was told it was “good fortune” he didn’t more seriously injure his mother. Picture: Ingram Publishing

A MAN who narrowly missed shooting his 67-year-old mother after drunkenly firing a shotgun in her direction has walked free from court.

The 46-year-old started drinking port at midday on February 6 on the Leyburn property he and his mother shared, and by the afternoon was using his gun to shoot at inanimate objects.

His mother asked him to stop, and then went into the caravan she slept in to lay down.

The Warwick District Court heard the man told his mother to “come outside b---h”, and when she did so aimed and fired the shotgun in her direction.

Crown prosecutor Elizabeth Kelso argued it was “good fortune rather than good management” that the bullet hit the ground at the 67-year-old’s feet, though ricocheting gravel and debris still left her with multiple superficial wounds.

Ms Kelso added the man was so “grossly intoxicated” when police found him later that evening that he was unable to participate in an interview.

Segments of the mother’s victim impact statement were read aloud during court proceedings, indicating she had healed physically but not emotionally from the “out of character” incident.

Defence barrister David Jones told the court his client’s recollection of events was “non-existent”, and he was ashamed and remorseful to have ruined his usually close relationship with his mother.

Mr Jones said the man had struggled with alcoholism for much of his adult life, but was determined to overcome it.

Judge Nicole Kefford agreed it was pure luck the man didn’t more seriously injure his mother, and said he would be “his own jailer” if he did not urgently seek help for his substance abuse.

The man pleaded guilty to one count each of dangerous conduct with a weapon and wounding.

He was sentenced to two-and-a-half years’ jail with immediate release on parole.

