Comedy duo lend hand to Warwick grandmother in need

FUNNY LADIES: After 32 shows around the country, Mandy Nolan and Ellen Briggs bring their smash hit comedy show Women Like Us to the Warwick RSL.

WOMEN Like Us comedians Mandy Nolan and Ellen Briggs are not like your usual comedians.

For a start, they're women, they're mothers, they're middle-aged and they are country girls.

On a recent trip to Warwick they picked up a copy of the Daily News and read about a Warwick grandmother with full-time care of her five grand- children who had set up a GoFundMe campaign to buy a car to get the kids to school and daycare.

With seven kids between them (and four husbands, three are Mandy's) the two instantly decided some of the proceeds of their upcoming show in Warwick should go to Sandra.

"It's hard to ask for help,” Mandy said. "But I've been a single mum and know how hard it is to replace something like a car when it breaks down.

"In a regional area if you don't have your own vehicle, you are stranded.'

Mandy and Ellen will donate $2 from every ticket sold to their show at the Warwick RSL to Sandra.

"The room holds 350,” Mandy said. "So if we pack it out we'll have $700 to donate.

"We will also send the hat around. I would hope that by the end of the night we should have close to $2000 to go towards buying Sandra Smith a car to transport her grandkids.

"I spoke with Sandra and she was delighted that we were going to have a crack at getting her fundraising moving.

"Currently her GoFundMe campaign has raised $10 over 17 days.

"I think people in country areas are more comfortable giving in person, and a lot of times people don't like doing it online.

"And we have the perfect opportunity: a room full of generous, community- minded mothers and grandmothers!”

Catch them Saturday, March 25 at the Warwick RSL.

Doors open 7pm, tickets $25 at the RSL on 46618547 or online at www.womenlikeus.com.au.