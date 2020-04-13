Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
1970s : Graeme Garden, Tim Brooke-Taylor and Bill Oddie as comedy trio
1970s : Graeme Garden, Tim Brooke-Taylor and Bill Oddie as comedy trio "The Goodies". comedians tv series actor
Celebrity

Comedy legend dies from virus

by Megan Palin
13th Apr 2020 5:10 AM

A comedian best known for his role in TV comedy The Goodies has died after contracting  coronavirus as global infections pass 1.7 million

UK Comedian Tim Brooke-Taylor, best known as part of 1970s comic trio The Goodies alongside Graeme Garden and Bill Oddie, died on Sunday morning. He is survived by his wife, Christine.

The US death toll from the coronavirus eclipsed Italy's as the highest in the world at about 20,000. Globally more than 100,000 have died.

The death rate - that is, the number of dead relative to the population - is still far higher in Italy than in the US.

Worldwide, the true numbers of dead and infected are believed to be much higher because of testing shortages, different counting practices and concealment by some governments.

About 1,765,000 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed across 185 countries and more than 108,000 people have died.

Originally published as Comedy legend dies from virus

More Stories

celebrity coronavirus death entertainment the goodies

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Warwick teen charged for bottle shop theft

        premium_icon Warwick teen charged for bottle shop theft

        News THE 18-year-old man was allegedly caught by police trying to steal thirty cans of alcohol from the Criterion Cellars liquor store.

        SEGRA webinars offer farmers hope for virus recovery

        premium_icon SEGRA webinars offer farmers hope for virus recovery

        News SOUTHERN Downs farmers can gain information, but most importantly mental and social...

        Warwick man arrested after allegedly spitting at police

        premium_icon Warwick man arrested after allegedly spitting at police

        News THE Warwick man allegedly assaulted police officers attending the scene of the...

        BREAKING: SDRC election results officially declared

        premium_icon BREAKING: SDRC election results officially declared

        Politics IT’S been a long wait, but the eight Southern Downs Regional Council...