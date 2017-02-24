Comics entertain with reality of womanhood

GIRL POWER: Mandy Nolan and Ellen Briggs will be performing their comedy show, Women Like Us, at the Warwick RSL tomorrow.

THEY have performed at some of the biggest comedy events in the country and now, funny women Mandy Nolan and Ellen Briggs are bringing their shenanigans to Warwick.

The duo will present their smash-hit show, Women Like Us, tomorrow night.

Mandy and Ellen have left audiences writhing in hysterics at sell-out shows at Brisbane's Sit Down Comedy, Melbourne International Comedy Festival, Adelaide Fringe and Perth Festival and have also taken their comedy stylings off the grid, performing to packed houses in Orange, Bathurst and Katoomba.

Women Like Us is two hours of stand-up comedy - an hour a piece.

Mandy said the show was born when the two women realised comedy was men-dominated and often left women wanting more.

They said when they talked about housework, chickens, love, big undies, disappointment, resentment, fit bits, yoga farts and being a menopausal woman dealing with teenage angst, everything just fell into place.

Those planning to attend should be forewarned about one thing, according to Mandy.

"Audiences have complained of aching stomach muscles, sore jaws, and at one show a woman actually injured herself when she laughed so much she slipped from her chair onto the floor,” she said.

"We want to make you laugh, but most of all we want you to go home feeling good about yourself.

"Women spend too much time not liking themselves, beating themselves up for being too old, too fat, a bad parent, a terrible cook, but we just say, hey, it's what makes us human.”

The show will be held at the RSL tomorrow night.

Doors open at 7am for an 8pm start.

Tickets are $25 and the show is 18+ only.

Tickets available at the RSL or womenlikeus.com.au.