COMING: New medical centre set to open in Warwick

COMING SOON: Priceline Pharmacy is due to open at Rose City Shoppingworld next month and will be connected to a new medical centre. Contributed

WARWICK residents will soon have more choice when seeking medical attention as a new medical centre is set to open its doors at Rose City Shoppingworld.

Rose City Medical Centre is set to open next month, a five-room clinic set to share a space with Priceline Pharmacy next to Coles at the shopping complex.

Owned by O Plus Health, owner Chris Owen said the centre aimed to provide speedier access to doctors.

"Waiting times for doctors can be quite long, having more doctors in a rural community is never a bad thing,” he said.

Mr Owen is also the regional manager of Owen Pharmacy Group, who owns John Duggan Chemist at the shopping centre.

John Duggan Chemist will be ceasing trading when the Group replaces the store with Priceline Pharmacy in November.

A door at the back of Priceline Pharmacy will take patients through to the new clinic, which will initially offer general practice treatment with a view to expanding into speciality areas.

Mr Owen said the specialities offered would depend on the doctors recruited, but ideally the centre would expand into skin care, sexual health, workplace assessments and other areas.

"We're very excited. Like we did with Priceline, it's providing an expanded service in the community,” he said.

Mr Owen said a mixed billing process would be offered through the clinic.

This means bulk billing will be available to eligible patients including concession card holders, the elderly and people who meet the eligibility criteria.

"It will provide the lowest socio-economic status (people) access to medical care without private billing expenses,” he said.

HMED Consult will be managing the centre and operations manager Cascie Kambouris said a major drawcard of the clinic would be its ability to accommodate new patients.

"The fact that we will have an open book is the first big point, a lot of the clinics have a closed book at the moment,” she said.

"The knock-on affect will be a healthier community.”

Up to eight new positions, both full time and part time, will be created through the centre with recruitment already under way.

Ms Kambouris said a skin doctor and nurse had already been recruited to start in the new year.

Taking up residence in the newly refurbished Rose City Shoppingworld also proved to be an advantage as it allowed the team to start from scratch.

Ms Kambouris said $100,000 had already been spent on medical equipment.

"The amazing thing for patients and for us is this is a brand new fit out, everything is new from floor to ceiling,” she said.

"There's nothing second hand, which means you get better service.”

Ms Kambouris was eager to share the new facility with Warwick residents.

"I would love to encourage people to come down and give it a try, because I think they'll be pleasantly surprised,” she said.