COMING OUT SWINGING: Wyllie squares up for first title fight

Jake Wyllie to take on Townsville boxer Mark Snood in first title fight and third pro bout.

Up-and-coming professional boxer Jake Wyllie has promised to come out swinging in his first title fight this weekend, keeping his spotless pro record intact.

The 20-year-old Warwick talent will face off against Townsville boxer Mark Snook in the ring at TGW Stadium in Toowoomba on Saturday night, fighting on the undercard of Herman Ene-Purcell vs. Joe Goodall.

Wyllie is currently ranked an impressive 14th in Australia for the lightweight division after winning his first two pro fights by knockout in 2020.

He said he was feeling confident heading into his third pro bout, with hopes a win could take his career to the next level.

“(Snook) will be a tough test, I think he’s about five pro fights in now and a few wins so it’ll be a good, even match-up,” Wyllie said.

“It’ll be a war, I’m pretty sure, but I’ve had some really good training fights heading into this weekend, which is a good confidence booster for me.

“We’ll have a talk with my manager if I win and look at getting into something a bit bigger, maybe Brisbane or the Gold Coast, and to keep improving my rank.”

The young gun’s first title fight will be made even more special by competing for the Brayd Smith Belt, a memorial prize dedicated to the Toowoomba boxer who passed away six years ago this month.

“This is for my manager’s son who passed away several years ago, and it’s a privilege and an honour to be able to fight for that belt and for him in his hometown,” Wyllie said.

“I’m sure it’ll be a loud crowd, too. It’s hard to make it a boring fight when you’ve got 500 people screaming your name, it puts as much energy into the fight as I do.

“I’ve got a lot of great sponsors as well, and it feels like the whole of Warwick gets behind me – if it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be able to pursue my career.”

The fight night will kick off at 5pm at TGW Stadium, Toowoomba.

Stadium tickets are sold out, but you can still purchase livestream passes here.