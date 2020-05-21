COMING SOON: Doors for cooking school set to open

IN THE MAKING: Lizzie Sabo plans on opening her cooking school at the end of June. Picture: Matthew Purcell

IN THE MAKING: Lizzie Sabo plans on opening her cooking school at the end of June. Picture: Matthew Purcell

RELIVING a 22-year-old dream is just over a month away for a cooking enthusiast, who plans on opening the doors to her new cooking school at the end of June.

Wanting to share her passion and knowledge of the kitchen with the community, Glen Aplin bed and breakfast operator Lizzie Sabo said there is no better place to do so.

"We are in the perfect place with an abundance of fresh produce around us," Ms Sabo said.

"Everywhere you turn there is something to utilise - cheese, apples, produce, herbs and spices.

"You name it, we have it."

She said her new cooking school Cooked From Scratch pretty much explains itself and will teach people to make delicious dishes that don't come from packages.

"Pretty much we will be cooking everything from scratch.

"Pizza, pasta, all those types of foods.

"It is making things that are all healthy, nutritional and seasonal - and you can have fun while doing it."

She said the three and a half-hour classes would have a hands-on approach, ensuring the four to six students get the most out of the experience.

"I want to be able to bring people together in the district and share the love and passion I have for cooking and food."

"Everyone will sit down and eat at the end all together - that way you can taste what you cook and take home any leftovers."

All ingredients and necessities will be purchased locally, using the region's attractions to her advantage.

"We have some amazingly talented people in this district.

"I want to get in different cooks from around the Granite Belt to make a guest appearance to share what they know too."

While the future remains uncertain, she said classes would initially be held once a week.

"Any experience and any ability are welcome - both local people and people visiting the region too.

"This is something I am so passionate about and I am really looking forward to sharing my skills and knowledge."