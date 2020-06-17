Menu
COMING SOON: Granite Belt Drought Assist co-owners Glenda Riley and Barbara Marsden.
COMING SOON: Drought Assist moves down different path

Saavanah Bourke
17th Jun 2020 12:09 PM
NEW and exciting things are in the making at Granite Belt Drought Assist, as the organisation prepares to take a different turn.

Co-owner Glenda Riley said while details were still being finalised, their initial mission of supporting the community wouldn’t change.

“The mission is still the same – this new venture just gives us a bit more of a purpose,” Ms Riley said.

“We are going to teach people how to fish rather than giving them the fish,” she said.

Seeing the organisation’s volunteers “bloom” over the last six months, Ms Riley said it was a light bulb moment for her and co-owner Barbara Marsden.

“We will be more of a mental health, social networking and social wellbeing platform,” Ms Riley said.

“Coming in here to volunteer gives them (volunteers) a purpose – and we have really noticed that they enjoy being in this space,” she said.

“Somebody else is doing water and are doing it well so we thought this would be a great pathway for us to contribute to the community,” Mrs Marsden said.

Ms Riley said the organisation didn’t plan on taking anything away from the other assistance platforms in the region, but to fill in the missing pieces.

“We don’t want to reinvent the already existing wheel – we want to strengthen it,” Ms Riley said.

“There are gaps for us that we can fill,” she said.

Mrs Marsden said the new venture would allow people to reach out for support in a space they felt more than comfortable in.

“We aren’t targeting a particular demographic,” Mrs Marsden said.

“We want to be able to help people help themselves – genuine people who need the support.

“It will all be done in a stress-free, casual way – just come in and be yourself.”

Ms Riley said the community would be informed of more information as the venture progressed in the coming months.

Stanthorpe Border Post

