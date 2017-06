A NEW business is set to open its doors in the new Rose City Shoppingworld expansion.

The Warwick Daily News can confirm the centre will soon boast a Newsxpress newsagency incorporating a Tobacco Station agency.

A sign has gone up in the centre informing shoppers the new tenant is "opening soon".

The shop will take its place in the centre on the site of the vacated and long-standing Warwick Newsagency.