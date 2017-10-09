COMING SOON: New store weeks away

NEW STORES: Shoppers will enjoy a couple of new stores in the coming months at Rose City Shoppingworld.

A BRAND new shop will be opening its doors at Rose City Shoppingworld in just a few short weeks.

Newsxpress will be joining the group of newcomers, with internal work being completed on the store with a view to opening in about three weeks.

Newsxpress National Sales Manager Peter Francis said the fit out of the new store was currently under way, with work being done on the layout plan, product placements and shelving.

Mr Francis said a final opening date had not been set, but customers could expect a new-age newsagency, with a range of goods including homewares, plush toys and collectibles.

"What you'll find from Newsxpress, it'll bring that fresher newsagency range to the shopping centre,” he said.

"There'll be lots of collectibles and lots of gifts. We're waiting for a lotto licence but that will come.”

"We've got Pop! Vinyls which are collectibles, there's also Beanie Boos. Also we've got exclusive worldwide Willow Bears.”

Traditional items such as Hallmark greeting cards, magazines and newspapers will still be available at the store, but will not be as large a focus at Newsxpress.

Catering for both young and old, Mr Francis said the store was the brain-child of owners who were looking to give Warwick a modern take on a newsagency.

"The newsagency in Warwick closed down and they had a vision that it was an old, tired newsagency that was catering for the (traditional) newsagency lines,” he said.

"They had a vision that they wanted to cater to new newsagency lines.”

New positions will be created at the store but Mr Francis was unsure of the number of recruits that would be required.

FOOD COURT

In food court news, speculation has been rife that popular outlet Kebab Zone may not be reopening its doors.

The Daily News attempted to contact Kebab Zone but did not receive a reply by the time of going to print.

Rose City Shoppingworld marketing manager Louise De Lissa said she understood the outlet would be reopening.

Mrs De Lissa also said a second new outlet also would be taking up residence in the food court next to Donut King.

But the outlet will reveal their identity to the community.

"As far as I know it (Kebab Zone) is still on the cards, but the other leasee is not wanting publicise yet,” she said.

PRICELINE PHARMACY

The new Priceline Pharmacy is also set to be revealed next month.

Despite being scheduled to begin the fit out on October 1, Owen Pharmacy Group regional manager Chris Owen said work had not yet begun with delays attributed to the "natural construction process”, but the fit out would start imminently.

Mr Owen said the store would replace his existing business John Duggan Chemist and be situated next to Coles, opposite Rose City Premium Meats.

"I do believe the Priceline Pharmacy will be very good in Warwick because of the national brand and it's very female focussed,” he said.

"It will allow the women of Warwick to have that shopping experience that doesn't currently exist.”

A cosmetician and beauty staff will offer tutorials and make up services for special occasions.

"The town was crying out for it, John Duggan was traditionally a very health and beauty based model,” Mr Owen said.

"Over the years it's strayed a little bit and we decided to get back to what that brand did well.”

Mr Owen said all John Duggan staff would continue in their existing roles and at least four more positions would be created.