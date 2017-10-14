COMING SOON: What's in store this week

Bright Eyes is set to open in Rose City Shoppingworld on Tuesday.

GET set for the latest opening at Rose City Shoppingworld coming this Tuesday.

Australian retailer Bright Eyes will unveil their new Warwick store this week after months of preparation.

Store owner and director Ralph Edwards said he was excited to bring new brands into the Rose City and support local business.

"Everything's going well at the moment,” Mr Edwards said.

"We've opened a fair few stores regionally and that has been our focus.

"We've really enjoyed supporting local communities, and have opened stores in Toowoomba and Dalby.

"We'll have one full-time manager and five or six other part-time employees.”

Mr Edwards said their had been a good local response from prospective employees looking to come on board at the store.

The sunglass and accessories retailer will bring big brands like Ipanema and Ray Ban to Rose City customers.

"We do sunglasses with brands like Oakley and Maui Jim, and for now we won't be doing prescription lenses,” Mr Edwards said.

"We've also got headwear, such as Mitchell and Ness who do premium sports caps and footwear like Ipanema and Mangrove Jacks.

"We'll be open the same hours as the centre itself.

"We've had all local people come on board and that's how we like to operate.”

For more information, go to brighteyes.com.au

Pop in store on Tuesday to take part in opening day promotions.