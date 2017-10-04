27°
Coming together to enjoy fine friendship

OUTING: (From left) Trish King, Dee Campbell, Trevor Campbell, June Owens, Mavis Cameron, Agnes Mullins and Marg Wilkie. Sean Teuma
THE FIRST Tuesday of every month welcomes a friendship morning, with senior citizens from Akooramak, Blue Care and Killarney, amongst others, making the trip to the Warwick Senior Citizens Hall.

Warwick Senior Citizens president Trevor Campbell said the event was part of a larger program of activities for members.

"The morning provides patrons with a band performing music they grew up with, morning tea and coffee,” Mr Campbell said.

"For a lot of these people it is their only outing and they really look forward toit.

"I know they queue up at Akooramak on the day to come here, as they love it.”

Mr Campbell said the group's activities served an important role in the community.

"We're in the process of planning a coach trip to Stanthorpe early next year, which will have a number of stops,” he said.

"We've also had involvement with Warwick State, with PE students running exercise programs for our members, and lunches organised by catering students at the TAFE.”

For more information about the events run by the Warwick Senior Citizens, phone Dee Campbell on 0418421466.

