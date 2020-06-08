Commodore set to drive on after Holden split

Red Bull Holden Racing Team drivers Jamie Whincup and Shane van Gisbergen in main street of Tailem Bend ahead of The Bend OTR SuperSprint for Supercars at Tailem Bend . Picture: Brad Fleet

Triple Eight boss Roland Dane has confirmed his powerhouse team will "almost certainly" continue to race its current Commodore next year without Holden branding after its split from the iconic Lion.

The Red Bull Holden Racing Team last week announced it had come to an "amicable agreement" to cut ties with the manufacturer at the end of this year's Supercars championship.

Contracted to race for Holden until the end of 2021, Triple Eight reached a settlement to terminate the contract a year early with the brand that will cease operations in Australia at the end of year.

But Dane said there was little chance his star drivers, Jamie Whincup and Shane van Gisbergen, would line up in a different brand of car next year before the sport's new Gen3 regulations were introduced from 2022.

"Almost certainly we will be continuing to use the current cars (ZB Commodore) for next year," Dane said.

"That's certainly the way that it looks."

Jamie Whincup is set to stick with the same car next year.

Dane said the Red Bull team's planning for what it would drive post-Commodore and discussions with potential manufacturers had been curtailed somewhat by the global financial struggles inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have been busy trying to plan our way through the COVID-inflicted minefield and making sure our overall business is in as good a condition as it can be," Dane said.

"That's been my preoccupation at the moment. We've got time to think about what car we may or may not be running with Gen3 in due course.

"We haven't had material discussions with anyone because the world at the moment is not conducive to those discussions to be honest.

"The automotive industry has got plenty of other things to think about right now. It would be a waste of energy at the moment. There will come a time when it's appropriate, but right now it isn't."

The Red Bull Commodore will race on in 2021.

The rivalry between Holden and Ford has been at the cornerstone of Supercars for decades, but Dane was confident the sport had a strong future without the Holden brand.

"If our racing is good enough then I think it will flourish," Dane said.

"The fact is Holden is disappearing whether we like it or not, it's disappearing as a brand … and Ford is nowhere near the size it was some years ago, so that's just a fact of life.

"The fan base no longer drives as many of those cars, Fords and Holdens, as they used to. It's changing, there is nothing we can do about that and we have to react to the market.

"It's about having good racing. If we have good racing, people will watch it. Brands have disappeared in motorsport before, the brands that were famous in Formula One 30 years ago are not the pre-eminent brands today, it doesn't stop people watching it."

Originally published as Commodore set to drive on after Holden split