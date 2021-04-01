Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A major Australian bank is experiencing issues with its online banking services, with customers unable to login.
A major Australian bank is experiencing issues with its online banking services, with customers unable to login.
News

Commonwealth online banking crashes

by Rhiannon Tuffield
1st Apr 2021 6:28 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Commonwealth Bank users are experiencing issues with online banking, with customers unable to login to the NetBank service.

The bank confirmed its services were down and has told customers its IT team was looking into the issue.

"We are aware some of you are experiencing difficulties accessing our services and we're currently investigating," a Commonwealth Bank spokesperson said on Twitter.

 

Originally published as Commonwealth online banking crashes

commonwealth bank netbank

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Southern Downs tourism battered despite lockdown lift

        Premium Content Southern Downs tourism battered despite lockdown lift

        News ‘Good to go’ Easter decision comes too late for some tourism operators, but others more hopeful for booming trade.

        ‘Best job in the world’: Beloved teacher farewells St Mary’s

        Premium Content ‘Best job in the world’: Beloved teacher farewells St...

        Community The Warwick educator renowned for her love of music and the arts will leave the...

        How to livestream 70 plus Australian hockey matches

        Premium Content How to livestream 70 plus Australian hockey matches

        Hockey How to livestream 70 plus Australian U15s and U18s hockey titles