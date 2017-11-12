Community confusion over gates on popular Downs road

The gates at the entrance to Condamine River Rd.

The gates at the entrance to Condamine River Rd. Jonno Colfs

CONCERNS over proposed Killarney road closures during times of emergency made for a heated community meeting on Thursday night.

Southern Downs mayor Tracy Dobie and local disaster co-ordinator Peter See addressed the crowd on proposed procedures surrounding the locking of gates on the Condamine River Rd during flood and fire.

Killarney Area Promotion Association president, Cambanoora Gorge resident and voter Paul Stumkat said the meeting was firey at times.

"There's just a bit of upset that the council didn't consult anyone before they put the gates in,” he said.

"And there's a good deal of confusion over what locking those gates actually means for the people who live and use the road.”

Killarney Area Promotion Association president Paul Stumkat and member Tony Pearson fear any changes to the way Condamine River Rd is used will detrimentally affect Killarney's tourism. Jonno Colfs

Mr Stumkat had said previously he's all for keeping non-residents out of the gorge during floodtimes, himself having had to rescue people and trapped vehicles on numerous occasions.

"The gates are there to prevent people from going into the gorge during emergency times,” he said.

"The mayor and Mr See came to Killarney to give a presentation but as yet I'm yet to see the procedure or formally respond.

"The biggest issue I have so far is that the council plans to issue everybody who lives between the gates with a key, but just who is everybody and what are the legalities of driving on the road if police make the decision to close it.

"If they have closed the road then it's illegal to drive on it, does that apply to us as well?

"Who's liable if something happens to someone on the road - there are a lot of questions that need answering.”

The Southern Downs Regional Council office was closed at the time of writing and they have not yet been given the opportunity to respond, but the Daily News will follow and update this story.