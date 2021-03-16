Community group calls in police over Facebook ‘verbal rape’

FACEBOOK ABUSE: Organisers said they would not let the abuse fly by.

Organisers of a newly formed Southern Downs community group have taken a Facebook troll

to the Anti-discrimination Commission after copping a slew of sexist harassment.

Members of the Granite Belt She Hive Ladies Shed discovered the page imitating an existing media page and spouting the hate speech at the weekend.

Organiser Glenda Riley declined to repeat the exact message but likened the content to that of “verbal rape”.

“What was said was absolutely derogatory to all women,” she said.

“We were shocked and basically thought we’re not going to take it lying down, so we passed it onto local police.

“Our response to them was basically, ‘this is insulting to all women, insulting to all decent men’ and really just puts a marker on something special and important for women in the community.”

Stanthorpe police are now dealing with the case with a report being sent to the Anti-Discrimination Commission.

The page also quickly shut down after She Hive organisers contacted its creator.

Following the National Women’s March on Monday, Ms Riley said it was a unfortunately “relevant” example of the discrimination women were still facing.

“We’ve taken a stand and shown we’re not going to put up with that nonsense and made appropriate action to report and prevent that stuff from happening again,” she said.

“It’s is the mark of a coward to hide behind social media and we’re saying you won’t get away with it.

“In this day and age, we have to nurture safe spaces and this is the length we’ll go to preserve that.”

The She Hive had since made its Facebook page private.

The copycatted page also took to Facebook to condemn the troll.

“(The page) deplores this behaviour and encourages members of the Granite Belt community who may also have been marginalised and intimidated by this type of behaviour to take positive action to stop it,” the post read.

“The ladies at the She-Hive are providing a valuable and much welcomed venue for many activities in our community and maintaining a significant part of our community holdings in the Fred Rogers Recreation Centre.

“This is a great venue and a great initiative, and this mean-spirited and childish attempt by the perpetrator of this abuse to intimidate the organisers has not succeeded.”





