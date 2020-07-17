Community group spinning toward new future

CRAFT FROM THE HEART: Warwick Spinners and Weavers Group members Dawn Booth, Helen Kerr, and Carole Brandon. Picture: contributed

CRAFT FROM THE HEART: Warwick Spinners and Weavers Group members Dawn Booth, Helen Kerr, and Carole Brandon. Picture: contributed

ACTIVE members of the community for almost 50 years, the Warwick Spinners and Weavers Group is on a new mission to revive craft and sustainability in one go.

From July 22-25, the group will have a new pop-up shop for their unique clothing, homewares, and artworks, all handmade by practised Warwick craftswomen.

Committee assistant secretary Thérèse Wallace hoped the store would help the Warwick community rediscover a wide variety of fibre and textile artistry, with all funds raised put straight back into the group.

“Everything is done by hand – we all hand-knit, spin, and there’s a lot of ladies who dye their own wool and fabric as well,” Ms Wallace said.

“There will be everything from clothes and garments, homewares, beautiful rugs and baskets, even little items for babies and handmade toys.

“Every item is unique, every item is handmade with love, and you’ll never buy something and run into somebody with the same thing on.”

While the group has always strived for sustainability and upcycling materials wherever possible, Ms Wallace said their environmentally friendly practices would hopefully speak to a more youthful audience.

“Most people who work with fibre and textiles are quite resourceful anyhow, but what you can do with these leftover things is an art form in itself now,” she said.

“I know people who’ve knitted whole jumpers out of leftover bits of wool, or felted them together and made it into something entirely different, whether another art form or something useful.

“We have one or two eco-dyers as well, which is dyeing wool or fabrics with non-poisonous, earth-friendly materials like plants and flowers.”

Ms Wallace, who herself dabbles in a number of crafts, said she had found solace in her textile work throughout the coronavirus pandemic, and encouraged other residents to do the same.

“It’s wonderful therapy, because it has that rhythm and is quite meditative, but at the end of it you get this unique piece of art or an item that you’ve made,” she said.

“I think it releases all that stress and tension you may have been carrying.”

“I’ve met some lovely women through this group who I know will be lifelong friends – it’s lovely just to connect with people, and we welcome any new members with open arms.”

The Warwick Spinners and Weavers Group pop-up shop will be at 107 Palmerin St from Wednesday July 22 to Saturday July 25.

For more information the shop or the group’s activities, contact Ms Wallace on 0481 275 104 or head to their Facebook page.

MORE STORIES:

‘Trees of love and hope’ turn backyard into business boom

Handmade, heartfelt: pottery unites Warwick businesses

Your 2020 Jumpers and Jazz celebrations sorted