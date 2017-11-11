Community groups set to benefit from LNP promise

THE LNP hopes to part with $80,000 in election promises in a nod to hard-working Southern Downs community groups.

Yesterday at the Freestone Hall Friendly Fridays gathering, Southern Downs LNP candidate James Lister announced the first lot of support would be spent at Freestone.

"If elected, an LNP government will provide $25,000 to the Freestone hall committee to install disabled-access toilets and to make other improvements to the hall,” he said.

"We're very pleased to make this commitment, the Freestone hall is a beloved part of the Warwick area and the committee there work extremely hard to keep the hall, not only in order but being used regularly.”

Speaking earlier, Mr Lister said the election promise was a testament to the strengths and charm of the Freestone people.

"Some time ago they made some upgrades, and these triggered a required upgrade to the toilet facilities in the hall,” he said.

"These further upgrades were beyond the means of the committee to take on at the time.”

Freestone hall president John Payne said the toilet upgrades were a council stipulation and they had an amount of time to comply.

"We're thrilled and surprised and also grateful to Mr Lister, that he's taken the time to listen and also for the fact he saw this as a worthwhile cause to get behind,” he said.

"These upgrades absolutely had to happen and would have been difficult to manage without a pledge of support like this.”

Also on the list for a boost to the coffers are the Yangan School of Arts and the Warwick Senior Citizens' Centre.

Mr Lister said the story of a hard-working group coming to together to build a community and preserve a heritage and an important gathering place was the common theme.

"We want to impart a $30,000 heritage restoration grant for the Yangan School of Arts and $25,000 for the Warwick Senior Citizens Centre to make necessary improvements to their facility,” he said.

"Like Freestone, these are places that I've been on several occasions for events, I've met the people and these are the things they've told me they need.

"Hard-working, diligent people and when you see a community group band together and devote their time and money to a cherished facility, it's a very worthy cause.

"The promise of funds here is a recognition of the work these people do to keep these community hubs alive.”

Mr Lister said the funding was contingent on the LNP winning government in Queensland.